Corebridge Financial (CRBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 8.1 %

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.