Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $496.83. 351,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

