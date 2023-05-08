Creditcoin Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $73.01 million and approximately $25.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

