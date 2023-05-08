Critical Contrast: Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) & H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and Atlantia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20 Atlantia 0 2 0 0 2.00

H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.91%. Atlantia has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.12%. Given Atlantia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantia is more favorable than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Atlantia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 Atlantia $8.42 billion 2.34 $740.62 million N/A N/A

Atlantia has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

