Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $13.48 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

