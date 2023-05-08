Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,326 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $114,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.22. 315,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.76 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

