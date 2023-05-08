CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $338.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

