CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 4.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.03. 151,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 988,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

