DARTH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.