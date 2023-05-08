DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

