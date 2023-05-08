Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.00. 319,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 742,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.