DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,330,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,418 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 584,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

