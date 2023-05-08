Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.71 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $251.11 million and $1.71 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $16.82 or 0.00060022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00133820 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039045 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,933,317 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.