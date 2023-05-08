Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $380.84. 706,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,957. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

