Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 111,085 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

