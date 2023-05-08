Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.62. 121,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,648,000 after buying an additional 2,542,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,936,000 after acquiring an additional 844,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.