Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price to $32.50

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Insider Activity

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.