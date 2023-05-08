Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Reduced by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 3.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.53. 62,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,113. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

