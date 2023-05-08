Diamant Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $232.76. 631,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.86. The stock has a market cap of $437.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

