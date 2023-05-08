Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.50. 2,160,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,745,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

