Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFACGet Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,020,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.36 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFACGet Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,307,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.36 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFACGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.