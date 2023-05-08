Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,020,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.36 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

