Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Up to $107.54

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.54, but opened at $113.23. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $111.55, with a volume of 83,717 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 842.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
