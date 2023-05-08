Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Up to $107.54

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.54, but opened at $113.23. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $111.55, with a volume of 83,717 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 842.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.