Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $46.68

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.68, but opened at $48.52. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 146 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSGR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.
Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,913,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $8,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $7,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
