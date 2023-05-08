Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 979,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,825. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.