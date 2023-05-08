Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
BMY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.50. 3,918,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
