Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $214.30. The stock had a trading volume of 601,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $232.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

