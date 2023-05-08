Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.27. 2,028,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.