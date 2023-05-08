Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

