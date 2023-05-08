Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,126 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $59,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,679. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

