Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

RSG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 622,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.