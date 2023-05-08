Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 16,216 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.37. 2,689,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,719. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

