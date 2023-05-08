Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,442 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. 7,698,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,231,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

