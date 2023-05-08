Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.01. 428,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

