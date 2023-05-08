Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 275,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

