Douglas B. Given Sells 6,500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 779,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

