Douglas B. Given Sells 6,500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 779,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Featured Articles
