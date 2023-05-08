DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.16.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $24.18. 4,376,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,872,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,718,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 346,440 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

