Draganfly (DPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 355.49% and a negative return on equity of 128.16%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPRO opened at $1.00 on Monday. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

