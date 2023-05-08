Draper Asset Management LLC Buys 511 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LLY traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.93. 1,427,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $435.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.