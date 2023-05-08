Draper Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. DocGo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,447,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $7,275,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 257.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 608,096 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCGO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,023. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $861.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.93.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DCGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

