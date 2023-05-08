Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 2.9 %

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.