DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 703,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.