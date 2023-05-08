DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.67% of DT Midstream worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 82,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,794. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

