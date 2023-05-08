Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
