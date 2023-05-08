Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 1,585 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.89% of Alliant Energy worth $123,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $54.76. 212,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,826. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

