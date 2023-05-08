Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

