Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $28.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $204.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.95. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.