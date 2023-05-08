Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.76% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $135,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.73. 103,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.