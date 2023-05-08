Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

