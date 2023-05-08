Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of PG&E worth $53,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

PCG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,298,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.