Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises about 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $156,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.73. 244,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,904. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

